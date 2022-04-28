Local 4-star DE visited UM twice: "Saw them last year; it looked different"
Miami Killian High School Class of 2024 DE Dylan Stephenson is one of the top local prospects in his class, and he already lists 15 offers with the most recent from Auburn.His most recent visit?Tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news