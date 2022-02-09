Local 4-star WR breaks down recruitment, where UM fits
With the 2022 recruiting class in the rearview mirror, the task for the Miami Hurricane coaches isn’t just about 2023.It’s also about 2024 and beyond, and starting to build relationships in those c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news