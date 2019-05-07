News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 14:11:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Local athlete adds 2nd offer - from UM - after Tues. Banda visit

Uywhqglx5kkiy0i7w7ky
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami (Fla.) Senior High School LB/S Patrick Payton had a pretty good Tuesday.Just before school ended he found out he had a Hurricane scholarship offer - coach Ephraim Banda evaluated him at schoo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}