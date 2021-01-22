Local athlete Fleming asks for, receives Cane offer: "I'm a hometown kid"
Miami Carol City High School Class of 2023 WR/CB Santana Fleming added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Jan. 19.It was an offer he not only wanted to add … it was one he asked to add.“I was on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news