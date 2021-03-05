Local athlete talks with Diaz, offensive staff: "They're cool people"
Miami Gulliver High School Class of 2023 WR/CB Jalen Brown picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer all the way back in September of 2019 from former WR coach Taylor Stubblefield.UM hasn’t le...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news