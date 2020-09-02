Local DB a prospect UM reached out to 9/1, waiting on offer, favors Canes
The Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 recruitment push went into overdrive Sept. 1.That was the first day UM’s staff could, per NCAA rules, start making contact with recruits in that class.Text messages start...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news