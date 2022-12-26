Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) out of Chaminade-Madonna named his top-five schools' list on Christmas which included the hometown Hurricanes. His other schools include Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Tennessee. Trader has visited all named schools except for Tennessee.

Trader has been a high priority for Hurricanes staff ever since his visit to Legends Camp last summer.

"I feel like Miami has something great going on, I'm excited to see what they're doing," Trader said.

Trader describes his relationship with Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis:

"Very great relationship. He talks to me mostly every day, him and Coach DeMarcus Van Dyke."

Trader also plays safety at an elite level and did so playing both ways last season.

His close friend and fellow five-star teammate Jeremiah Smith made his commitment to Ohio State, but Miami remains toward the top of his school list.

Trader will be looking to make unofficial visits to all schools he listed this offseason.

In his last two seasons, Trader registered 73 receptions 1335 yards, and 13 touchdowns at receiver. On defense, he tallied two interceptions.