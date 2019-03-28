Local LB who is UF commit wowed at Jr. Day, says UM "very high" in picture
A key for Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes: Keeping top local talent home.So when Miami Northwestern High School Class of 2021 LB Terrence Lewis, who is a Florida Gator commitment, went on campus Sund...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news