Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 05:02:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Local LB who is UF commit wowed at Jr. Day, says UM "very high" in picture

Yvcmnffgk6psvz9e6bv6
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

A key for Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes: Keeping top local talent home.So when Miami Northwestern High School Class of 2021 LB Terrence Lewis, who is a Florida Gator commitment, went on campus Sund...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}