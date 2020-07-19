Local LB with offer says Canes have "good chance" to make cut
Miami Edison High School Class of 2022 LB Leon Hart says his early Miami Hurricanes recruitment “is going well.”Hart currently lists 15 scholarship offers, with the most recent from LSU and West Vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news