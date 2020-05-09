News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 02:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Local OT adds Miami Hurricanes offer: "I was excited"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Miami Edison High School Class of 2022 OT Jeffrey Bonica picked up an offer from the hometown team May 7.It was his fourth offer, joining Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee.“I talked to Miami coaches ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}