Mario Cristobal is a legend at Christopher Columbus High. He is in the school's Hall of Fame and visited the school immediately after accepting the job to return home.

He now has his first commit from his alma mater in three-star defensive lineman Daylen Russell, who committed on Saturday night.

Russell announced a top three of Miami, Louisville, and Nebraska at the end of April and also had schools like Florida State and UCF among his top options as recently as the beginning of the year.

"They just build a good bond with me and my family, made me feel comfortable with staying home," said Russell before his announcement. "Coach Cristobal wanted me to be the first Columbus player he signs to Miami and I just felt like it was the right time to lock in. Miami is just home, it's the crib."

The 6'2" 255-pound versatile defensive lineman became a priority for defensive line coaches Jason Taylor and Joe Salav'ae after a breakout junior campaign last year.

"They're just telling me that they feel like they an develop me the right way. I'm gonna get a chance to play end and tackle. The chance to move around is something I like and coach Taylor and coach Joe are two of the best D-line coaches you can learn from."

Russell becomes the third Explorer in the Miami program (running back Henry Parrish and center Ryan Rodriguez), along with Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, and general manager of football operations Alonzo Highsmith.