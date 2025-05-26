Locked On Canes Podcast: ACC Coaches Ridicule Miami

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team silence its critics this season? The Hurricanes are under the spotlight, with anonymous ACC coach comments stirring the pot. A University of Miami alumnus, Alex Donno, tackles these critiques head-on, offering a spirited defense of the team's recruitment strategies and player compensation approach.

The episode highlights key offseason updates, including Carson Beck's promising recovery and the strategic moves by new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman.

Donno also explores the significance of Miami's upcoming non-conference games against Notre Dame and Florida, emphasizing their impact on the team's reputation and ACC revenue potential.

Alex Donno provides an in-depth analysis of the Miami Hurricanes' path to success.