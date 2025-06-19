Locked On Canes Podcast: Can Miami gain a pledge from former SEC commit?

Alex Donno explores the MIAMI HURRICANES' aggressive pursuit of top wide receiver targets, including Tyran Evans' decommitment from Tennessee.

The host analyzes Vance Spafford's canceled visit and its potential impact on the CANES' 2026 recruiting class.

Donno highlights quarterback commit Dereon Coleman's impressive showing at the Elite 11 finals, comparing him to Cam Ward and discussing his national championship aspirations.

The episode also covers Breck Kolojay's potential commitment and its significance for MIAMI's offensive line. Tune in for an insider's look at the HURRICANES' recruiting strategy and the future stars shaping MIAMI Football's path to success.