Locked On Canes Podcast: Can Miami secure talent through transfer portal?

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team secure top talent through the transfer portal and traditional recruiting methods?

With the NFL draft on the horizon, the Hurricanes are making strategic moves to bolster their roster.

Host Alex Donno delves into the latest transfer portal updates, spotlighting potential wide receiver targets such as Ted Hurst and Hykeem Williams.

He also explores safety and linebacker prospects, including AJ Haulcy and Kamal Bonner. The episode features a recruiting update on Jackson Cantwell and a preview of Cam Ward's anticipated first-overall selection in the NFL draft.

Discover how these developments could reshape the Hurricanes' future. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert analysis.