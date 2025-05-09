Locked On Canes Podcast: Carson Beck's success hinges on defense

Can the Miami Hurricanes' defense rise to the challenge and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff? With last year's ranking at 68th in total defense, the Hurricanes face a pivotal season.

Host Alex Donno explores Miami's defensive overhaul, including new coordinator Corey Hetherman and potential transfer Mohamed Toure, a standout from Rutgers.

The episode also covers Miami's strategic non-conference matchups against powerhouses like Notre Dame and Utah and evaluates the team's position groups, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement.

