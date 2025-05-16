Locked On Canes Podcast: Cristobal and Lucas join forces to recruit Russell

Can the Miami Hurricanes' recruiting efforts reshape college football? The Hurricanes are making waves in the recruiting scene, and they have top prospects like Calvin Russell on their radar.

Miami Hurricanes football fans will be intrigued by the strategic moves discussed, including Mario Cristobal's collaboration with Jai Lucas to secure Russell, a potential dual-sport star.

The episode also covers the pursuit of other five-star recruits like Dereon Coleman and Tristen Keys and the impact of NIL deals, as highlighted by Kirby Smart's recent comments.

Alex Donno provides insights into Miami's quarterback depth, focusing on Carson Beck's pivotal role, and previews the high-stakes season opener against Notre Dame, a rivalry steeped in history.

Discover how these elements could define Miami's path to success. Tune in for an in-depth analysis and insider perspectives on the Hurricanes' future.