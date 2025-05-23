Locked On Canes Podcast: Did Miami beat Florida State in the offseason?

Can the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles reshape the college football landscape in 2025? With new coaching hires and key transfers, both teams are poised for a thrilling season.

The Miami Hurricanes, led by Mario Cristobal, have bolstered their roster with standout players like Carson Beck and Zechariah Poyser. Meanwhile, under Mike Norvell, the Florida State Seminoles have strengthened their defense with Thomas Castellanos and a revamped coaching staff.

Hosts Alex Donno and Brian Smith provide an insider's look at team strengths and weaknesses and the much-anticipated Miami vs. Florida State showdown.

They also explore conference realignment possibilities and the 2026 recruiting outlook. Don't miss this engaging analysis of the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles' path to success. Listen now for exclusive insights and expert predictions!