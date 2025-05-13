Locked On Canes Podcast: Five-star Jackson Cantwell Picks Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have landed the top 2026 recruit in the entire country! Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has chosen Miami over Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State.
The Nixa, Missouri native will fortify the Canes O-Line for years to come. Cantwell’s Miami announcement came as a bit of a surprise after Georgia had been seen as the trending leader for weeks.
Cantwell has described Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal as the best in the country. Cantwell also appreciates Mario Cristobal's running an O-line-centric program.
Host Alex Donno dives into the significance of the Hurricanes' landing Cantwell. He has an immediate path to becoming a starter in 2026.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook