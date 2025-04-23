Locked On Canes Podcast: Houston transfer safety AJ Haulcy visits Miami

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team secure top talent through the transfer portal?

With potential additions like safety AJ Haulcy and interest in wide receivers Trebor Pena, Keelan Marion, and Tony Johnson, the Hurricanes are poised to strengthen their roster.

Host Alex Donno and guest expert Larry Blustein explore these possibilities, emphasizing the impact of experienced players on Miami's young squad.

They also discuss the recruitment of 2026 prospect Jackson Cantwell, highlighting the influence of head coach Mario Cristobal.

Blustein shares insights on upcoming spring football activities and recruiting events, offering a comprehensive look at Miami's strategic moves.

Don't miss this engaging analysis of the Miami Hurricanes' path to success and the exciting developments on the horizon.