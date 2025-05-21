Locked On Canes Podcast: Is Carson Beck Underrated?

Is Carson Beck the most underrated quarterback in college football?

The Miami Hurricanes football team is buzzing with potential, and host Alex Donno is here to break it all down. From Beck's surprising placement in Joel Klatt's top 10 quarterback rankings to the Hurricanes' star-studded official visit lineup, this episode is packed with insights.

Key figures like Mario Cristobal and Kevin Beard are spotlighted as Donno explores the dynamics of the wide receiver room and strategic recruiting efforts.

The Hurricanes are poised for an exciting season with names like Dereon Coleman and Breck Kolojay on the radar. Tune in to discover how the Miami Hurricanes are shaping their path to success and why Beck might be the player to watch.