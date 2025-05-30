Locked On Canes Podcast: Local four-star WR Calvin Russell sets commit date

MIAMI HURRICANES football recruiting heats up with Calvin Russell's commitment date set. Will the 'Canes land this dual-sport star?

Alex Donno breaks down Russell's July 5th decision, highlighting Miami's momentum in his recruitment. The episode previews a massive official visit weekend featuring 17 top prospects, including 5-star athletes Derrek Cooper and Tristen Keys.

Donno analyzes early-season kickoff times, speculates on player ratings for the upcoming College Football 26 video game, and reveals off-season team activities. From strength training with Coach Aaron Feld to player-run practices, discover how the Hurricanes are preparing for a potential breakout season.

Please tune in for exclusive insights on Miami's recruiting strategy and team development as they aim for ACC dominance.