Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami adds three from the transfer portal

Miami Hurricanes Football fans, get ready for a thrilling update!

The Hurricanes have made significant moves in the transfer portal, adding linebacker Kamal Bonner, kicker Bert Auburn, and wide receiver Keelan Marion. These additions promise to reshape the team's dynamics and boost their performance on the field.

Host Alex Donno provides an in-depth analysis of these new recruits, highlighting Marion's explosive potential on special teams and Bonner's defensive prowess.

The episode also covers the NFL Draft results, celebrating Cam Ward's journey from a zero-star recruit to the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Donno speculates on future transfer targets, including Gregory Smith III and AJ Haulcy, offering insights into Miami's strategic plans. Tune in to discover how these developments could impact the Miami Hurricanes' path to success and gain exclusive insights into the team's evolving strategy.