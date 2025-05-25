Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami Beats Rivals for Rhys Woodrow's Commitment

Miami Hurricanes football fans, get ready for an exciting update on the 2026 recruiting class! Discover how the Hurricanes are building a formidable offensive line with the commitment of Rhys Woodrow, a standout from Boone High School.

At 6'3.5" and 311 pounds, Woodrow's addition is a game-changer for Miami's future. Host Alex Donno breaks down the strategic moves by Coach Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal, highlighting their in-person scouting and evaluation process. Learn about the importance of multi-sport athletes like Woodrow, who brings skills from baseball to the gridiron.

The episode also covers Miami's recruiting strategy, focusing on offensive line depth and flexibility with players like Jackson Cantwell and Joel Irvin.

Don't miss this insightful discussion on Miami's path to success and the exciting future of its football program. Tune in for exclusive insights and analysis!