Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami Dominates Spring Portal Window

Miami Hurricanes football is making waves with their impressive transfer portal class, currently ranked third in the nation.

Despite missing some high-profile targets, the Hurricanes have bolstered their roster with key additions, including linebacker Kamal Bonner and safety Jakobe Thomas.

Can Miami's strategic moves reshape its path to success?

Host Alex Donno provides an in-depth look at Miami's recruitment efforts, focusing on the high-stakes battle for safety AJ Haulcy, whose agents seek a $2 million NIL deal.

The episode also covers player-led practices, highlighting quarterback Carson Beck's chemistry-building with receivers like CJ Daniels. Explore the latest Miami Hurricanes football updates and recruitment insights. Tune in for exclusive analysis and insider perspectives on the team's evolving strategy.