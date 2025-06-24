Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami flips electric wide receiver Vance Spafford

Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes made a statement in recruiting on Monday when they flipped a four-star receiver, Vance Spafford, from the Georgia Bulldogs!

Host Alex Donno breaks down Spafford's speed and what will make him a special player for the Hurricanes. Donno wonders who the next verbal commitment to the Hurricanes will be.

Miami is trending with tight ends Israel Briggs and Zachery Turner, wideout Tyran Evans, and defensive lineman Freddie Wilson.