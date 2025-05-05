Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami goes in-home with five-star Jackson Cantwell

Miami Hurricanes football fans, are you ready for the latest recruiting buzz?

The Hurricanes are making waves in the transfer portal, but missing out on safety AJ Haulcy to LSU has left a mark. Can Miami bounce back with new talent like Jakobe Thomas and top offensive tackle prospect Jackson Cantwell?

Host Alex Donno and guest Brian Smith dissect Miami's recruiting strategies, highlighting key player movements and their impact on the team's future. This episode is packed with expert analysis, including insights into the Hurricanes' pursuit of Cantwell and Thomas's transfer from Tennessee.

Don't miss out on the inside scoop and expert opinions on Miami's path to success. Tune in for a deep dive into the Hurricanes' recruiting landscape!