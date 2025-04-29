Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami is looking to add transfer defensive backs

Can the Miami Hurricanes' aggressive recruiting strategy reshape their football future? With Mario Cristobal at the helm, the Hurricanes are making waves in the transfer portal, targeting top defensive backs like AJ Haulcy and Jakobe Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team is riding high after sweeping two consecutive ACC series, with standout performances from Griffin Hugus and Max Galvin.

Host Alex Donno, joined by Hugus and Galvin, explores the team's recent success and their thrilling experience at Fenway Park.

The conversation shifts to the upcoming challenge against NC State, where the players emphasize the importance of fan support. Plus, discover their favorite Mark Light milkshakes and how these sweet treats play into their game-day rituals.