Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami poised to build class in third OV weekend

MIAMI HURRICANES recruiting heats up as top WR target visits campus. Is a game-changing commitment on the horizon?

Alex Donno breaks down the latest MIAMI HURRICANES football recruiting news, highlighting five-star receiver Calvin Russell's official visit and JaMichael Garrett's Auburn decommitment.

The discussion covers Israel Briggs' versatility, Jae Lamar's potential impact, and how recent campus visits are reshaping the HURRICANES' 2024 class.

Donno also analyzes Wisconsin's NCAA violations, framing it as karmic justice following earlier transfer disputes with MIAMI. Don't miss this insider look at the MIAMI HURRICANES' path to landing top recruits and building a championship-caliber team.