Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami QB commit Dereon Coleman inspired by Ward

Miami Hurricanes' committed quarterback Dereon Coleman is currently competing at the Elite 11 Finals, the most prestigious camp in America for high school quarterbacks.
The Canes pledge finds inspiration from Cam Ward and discussed wanting to finish what Ward started at The U. Coleman says he will win a national championship at Miami.
Host Alex Donno discusses Coleman's performance so far at Elite 11 and breaks down his comments about his future with the Miami Hurricanes.
