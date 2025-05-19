Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami's defense is set to transform in 2025

Can the Miami Hurricanes' revamped defense and new quarterback, Carson Beck, lead them to glory?

With Corey Hetherman at the helm, Miami's defense is set for a transformation. It aims to rectify last year's struggles with a simplified, fast-paced approach. Beck, the Hurricanes' new quarterback, is on a mission to elevate his NFL draft stock, drawing comparisons to Cam Ward's meteoric rise.

Host Alex Donno breaks down how Beck's skills align with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's system while also exploring Miami's recruiting battles with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Key figures like Mario Cristobal and standout recruits such as Jackson Cantwell and Dereon Coleman are spotlighted, offering fans a comprehensive look at the team's future. Tune in for exclusive insights into Miami Hurricanes football and discover how these changes could reshape their path to success.