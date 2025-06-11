Locked On Canes Podcast: New commit Canon Pickett shares why he chose Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have just beaten the Florida Gators and Clemson Tigers for the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett!

Pickett, a top interior OL from Tampa Bay Tech, joins host Alex Donno and “The Truth Teller” Bruce Warner to break down his decision to join the Hurricanes.

Pickett becomes Miami’s sixth offensive line commitment in the Class of 2026, joining Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin, Ben Congdon, JJ Sparks, and Rhys Woodrow.

Pickett shares his reasons for choosing the Hurricanes and what he expects from his coaching and development under Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. Don’t miss this conversation with the newest member of Miami’s 2026 recruiting class!