Locked On Canes Podcast: New commit Rhys Woodrow shares why he chose Miami

Miami Hurricanes Football fans meet Rhys Woodrow, the latest offensive line commit reshaping the future of the team. With a standout performance at Boone High School, Woodrow's commitment to Miami marks a significant addition to the Hurricanes' roster.

His decision, influenced by the dynamic coaching of Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal, promises to bolster Miami's offensive line strategy.

Join host Alex Donno as he explores Woodrow's journey, from his impressive physical attributes to his multi-sport background that enhances his football prowess.

Woodrow's academic excellence and commitment to Miami's program reflect the Hurricanes' dedication to developing well-rounded athletes.

