Locked On Canes Podcast: Reaction to Four-star Tyson Bacon Picking Miami

The Hurricanes' 2026 recruiting class is making waves, with recent commitments from 4-star DL Tyson Bacon and OL Canon Pickett.

Alex Donno breaks down Miami's impressive haul, currently ranked 8th nationally by On3. The discussion shifts to the potential effects of the House vs. NCAA settlement on college sports, particularly for Miami.

Baseball aficionado Raymond Bourg joins to recap the Hurricanes' baseball season turnaround and near-miss of the College World Series.

Tune in for an expert analysis of Miami's recruiting strategy, the implications of the $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap, and how the Hurricanes are positioning themselves for success in this evolving landscape of college athletics.