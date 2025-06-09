Locked On Canes Podcast: Recruiting buzz after second OV weekend

Miami is chasing multiple blue chip targets in the Class of 2026, with a big weekend of official visits wrapping up Sunday in Coral Gables.

Top prospect Jackson Cantwell, a Miami commit, is helping to recruit other top offensive line talent like 4-Stars Breck Kolojay and Canon Pickett.

Host Alex Donno believes Miami is in a great spot to land Pickett. He will decide soon between Miami, Florida, and Clemson. Kolojay will decide between Miami and Georgia.

Donno and guest Brian Smith, known as the Recruiting Overlord, discuss Miami's other top targets, including defensive tackles James Johnson and Bryce Perry-Wright, receivers Tristen Keys, Somourian Wingo, and Brayden Robinson, and safety Devin Jackson. Brian explains how the newly passed House vs. NCAA Settlement will change the college football recruiting landscape forever.