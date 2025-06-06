Locked On Canes Podcast: Several Elite Prospects Descending to Coral Gables

MIAMI HURRICANES Football: Recruiting Heats Up with Star-Studded Official Visits Weekend.

The U's recruiting efforts shift into high gear as 17 top prospects descend on Coral Gables.

Host Alex Donno breaks down the mix of six committed players, including QB Dereon Coleman and 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, alongside 11 uncommitted targets.

Key discussions include Miami's pursuit of elite Offensive Linemen Breck Kolojay and Cannon Pickett, 5-star wide receiver Tristen Keys' Adidas NIL deal, and transfer quarterback Carson Beck's potential to become a first-round NFL draft pick.

Donno analyzes how the Hurricanes' coaching staff is leveraging this crucial weekend to reshape their roster and compete at the highest level.

Please tune in for insider perspectives on Miami's recruiting strategy and its potential impact on the team's future success.