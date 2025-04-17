Locked On Canes Podcast: Syracuse's Brown speaks on Miami target Pena

Miami Hurricanes football fans, are you ready for the latest buzz in the transfer portal? Discover how the Hurricanes are reshaping their roster with potential new additions and departures.

Trebor Pena, a standout slot receiver from Syracuse, is on Miami's radar, while Boise State's Braxton Feely could bolster the defensive line.

Host Alex Donno breaks down Fran Brown's candid comments on Pena's exit and explores the implications for Miami's recruitment strategy. With players like Zaquan Patterson and Elias Rudolph entering the portal, the Hurricanes are navigating a dynamic landscape. Plus, the decommitment of 2026 safety Devin Jackson from the Florida Gators adds another layer to the recruiting battle.