Locked On Canes Podcast: The 2026 class has the potential to be best ever

Recruiting heats up as commit Jordan Campbell shuts down his recruitment.

Alex Donno breaks down the Miami Hurricanes' impressive recruiting momentum, highlighting Campbell's game-changing commitment and the team's evolving strategy.

The discussion covers potential five-star recruits, recent changes in the strength and conditioning program, and how the House vs. NCAA settlement is reshaping the college football landscape.

Key topics include Miami's path to a top-three recruiting class, Markel Bell's charitable initiative, and the impact of NIL opportunities in South Florida.

Tune in for an in-depth analysis of the Hurricanes' recruiting success and the future of college athletics.