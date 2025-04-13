Locked On Canes Podcast: Toney proves value with spring game performance

Can the Miami Hurricanes' spring football game reshape their upcoming season? With standout performances from players like Malachi Toney, the Hurricanes are setting the stage for an exciting year.

Dive into the latest insights on the Miami Hurricanes football team as Alex Donno breaks down the spring game highlights.

This episode covers everything from Toney's impressive plays to the quarterback competition featuring Luke Nickel and Emory Williams.

Discover how the defense, led by Raul Popo Aguirre, is stepping up, and get the latest recruiting updates, including the buzz around Jackson Cantwell. Don't miss this chance to explore the Miami Hurricanes' path to success and gain insider knowledge on their evolving strategy.