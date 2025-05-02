Locked On Canes Podcast: Transfer DB Jakobe Thomas picks Miami

Miami Hurricanes football fans, get ready for a game-changing update! Jakobe Thomas, a standout safety from Tennessee, is now part of the Miami Hurricanes roster.

This strategic move bolsters Miami's defense, adding much-needed experience to their safety room. With the college football season on the horizon, the Hurricanes are gearing up for tough matchups against powerhouses like Notre Dame and Florida.

Host Alex Donno breaks down the significance of Thomas's transfer alongside potential additions like AJ Haulcy from Houston, whose NIL demands are stirring the pot.

Join the conversation as Donno explores how these moves could reshape Miami's path to success. Don't miss out on these insights—tune in for a deep dive into the Miami Hurricanes' latest strategies and player dynamics.