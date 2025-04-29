Locked On Canes Podcast: Transfer WR Tony Johnson commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have landed a Transfer Portal commitment from Cincinnati wide receiver Tony Johnson.

He picked the Canes over the Florida State Seminoles and UCF Golden Knights. Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining and played most of his 2024 snaps in the slot. Can this be a game-changing move for the Hurricanes?

Join host Alex Donno and insider Brian Smith from The Portal podcast. Smith explains how Johnson’s experience will be essential for the Hurricanes, who open up their 2025 football season against an elite Notre Dame defense.

Donno and Smith discuss Miami’s current visit with top transfer safety AJ Haulcy. Smith describes Haulcy as a future NFL player.