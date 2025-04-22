Locked On Canes Podcast: Transfer WR Trebor Pena set to visit Miami

The Miami Hurricanes will host standout Syracuse slot receiver Trebor Pena for a visit later this week.

Pena had a productive weekend visit to Penn State, but left Happy Valley without committing.

Could the Canes become the landing spot for him?

Pena led Syracuse in receptions with 84 and touchdowns with nine. He was second on the team with 941 receiving yards.

Host Alex Donno discusses how Pena could elevate Miami, but wonders if Pena is worth a commitment, as it might mean recruiting over third-year Hurricanes slot receiver Ray Ray Joseph.