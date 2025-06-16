Locked On Canes Podcast: UM makes progress in third official visit weekend

Recruiting Heats Up with Top RB Jae Lamar. Will the Canes land a game-changing commitment?

Alex Donno examines Miami's impressive recruiting efforts, focusing on Jae Lamar's potential commitment and the Hurricanes' evolving strategy.

The episode covers wide receiver targets Tyran Evans and Calvin Russell, the impact of new strength coach Irvin Young, and how Mario Cristobal's tactics are reshaping college football.

Key topics include Miami's pursuit of multiple top running backs, upcoming official visits, and predictions for the team's 2023 statistical leaders. This analysis explores the Miami Hurricanes' path to success on the recruiting trail and beyond.