Locked On Canes Podcast: What is Miami getting in transfer WR Tony Johnson?

Can Tony Johnson be the game-changer the Miami Hurricanes need? As the wide receiver transitions from the Cincinnati Bearcats to the University of Miami, fans are eager to see how his skills will impact the Hurricanes' football strategy.

Explore Johnson's playing style, strengths, and potential as he joins the Miami Hurricanes. Host Alex Donno and guest Jim Kelly, a Cincinnati radio analyst, discuss Johnson's impressive route-running, ability to win one-on-one battles, and character off the field.

They also compare him to former Miami standout Xavier Restrepo and highlight areas for improvement, such as his blocking skills and versatility in gadget plays.

Tune in for an in-depth look at how Johnson could reshape the Miami Hurricanes' offense.