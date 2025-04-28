Locked On Canes Podcast: Will Miami add coveted safety AJ Haulcy to roster?

Can the Miami Hurricanes' transfer portal strategy redefine their football future?

Discover how Miami's roster retention and strategic moves are setting the stage for a promising season. Host Alex Donno breaks down the potential impact of Houston transfer safety AJ Haulcy's transfer, highlighting his connection with coach Zac Etheridge.

The episode also features insights from new quarterback Carson Beck, who shares his thoughts on Miami's practice culture and his comfort with Shannon Dawson's offense.

Key discussions include the NFL draft results for Miami players and the wide receiver recruiting strategy.

Join us for an in-depth look at the Miami Hurricanes' path to success and uncover the strategies that could reshape their football landscape.