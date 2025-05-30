Locked On Canes Podcast: Will Miami finally win the ACC in 2025?

Can the Miami Hurricanes finally clinch the ACC title this season?

With a roster brimming with talent, including standout players like Carson Beck and Cade Klubnik, the Hurricanes are poised for a breakthrough.

This episode examines Miami's strategic edge over rivals like the Clemson Tigers, particularly in the running game, and previews a pivotal recruiting weekend featuring top prospects such as Tristen Keys and Lamar Brown.

Host Alex Donno provides an in-depth analysis of Miami's offensive strategy, emphasizing the potential impact of new recruits and transfers. The discussion also touches on the evolving College Football Playoff proposals and their implications for the ACC.

