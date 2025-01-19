Published Jan 19, 2025
Locked On Canes Podcast: Wisconsin accuses Miami of tampering with transfer
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

In a Locked on Canes Episode, Alex Donno discusses how Wisconsin accused Miami tampered with the transfer defensive back Xavier Lucas.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook