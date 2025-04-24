in other news

Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami defensive end Tyler Baron selected 176th overall

 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami moved the needle for four-star 2026 tight end Zachery Turner

Miami moved the needle for four-star 2026 tight end Zachery Turner

Four-star TE Zachery Turner is down to six finalists

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window

Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window

Transfer portal news from around the country

External content
 • Adam Friedman
Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa selected 162nd overall

 • Marcus Benjamin
Jalen Rivers selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Rivers selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

Former Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers selected 153rd overall

 • Marcus Benjamin

Published Apr 24, 2025
Locked On Canes Podcast: WR Ny Carr withdraws name from transfer portal
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami Hurricanes football fans, brace yourselves: Ny Carr's decision to remain with the team is a game-changer.

With the Hurricanes' need for receiver depth, Carr's commitment is pivotal. How will this impact Miami's upcoming season?

Explore the latest on Jackson Cantwell's recruitment saga and Cam Ward's skyrocketing NFL draft prospects.

Host Alex Donno breaks down Carr's versatility, Cantwell's recruitment twists, and Ward's potential as a top draft pick. Discover how Ward's success could reshape perceptions of Miami's coaching staff, led by Mario Cristobal, and what it means for future recruits.

Don't miss this insightful analysis of Miami Hurricanes football and the exciting developments on the horizon. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert commentary.

