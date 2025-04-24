Locked On Canes Podcast: WR Ny Carr withdraws name from transfer portal

in other news
Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets
Former Miami defensive end Tyler Baron selected 176th overall
Miami moved the needle for four-star 2026 tight end Zachery Turner
Four-star TE Zachery Turner is down to six finalists
Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window
Transfer portal news from around the country
Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets
Former Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa selected 162nd overall
Jalen Rivers selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals
Former Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers selected 153rd overall
in other news
Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets
Former Miami defensive end Tyler Baron selected 176th overall
Miami moved the needle for four-star 2026 tight end Zachery Turner
Four-star TE Zachery Turner is down to six finalists
Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window
Transfer portal news from around the country
Miami Hurricanes football fans, brace yourselves: Ny Carr's decision to remain with the team is a game-changer.
With the Hurricanes' need for receiver depth, Carr's commitment is pivotal. How will this impact Miami's upcoming season?
Explore the latest on Jackson Cantwell's recruitment saga and Cam Ward's skyrocketing NFL draft prospects.
Host Alex Donno breaks down Carr's versatility, Cantwell's recruitment twists, and Ward's potential as a top draft pick. Discover how Ward's success could reshape perceptions of Miami's coaching staff, led by Mario Cristobal, and what it means for future recruits.
Don't miss this insightful analysis of Miami Hurricanes football and the exciting developments on the horizon. Tune in for exclusive insights and expert commentary.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook