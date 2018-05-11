CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Chris Steele Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

OREGON

There is a lot of thinking that the Ducks are the favorite for Steele, although he has not publicly said that and is still giving all the other programs a fair shake. He loves the coaching staff up there, the genuine friendship he has with position coach Donte Williams and many others and if he went to Eugene, there could be immediate playing time available. It would not surprise anyone if Steele kept Oregon among his top schools until his decision day.

USC

The hometown school is playing a big factor in Steele’s recruitment and the whispers are that no one close to the five-star cornerback would be disappointed if he picked the Trojans. He had been committed to UCLA early in his recruitment, so staying close to home is not an issue and USC usually gets pretty much every top-end talent that decides to stay in Los Angeles. It would be no surprise if the Trojans stayed in it until the end.

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks might be discounted by some people in Steele’s recruitment but don’t count out the up-and-coming SEC East team. The five-star has visited Columbia and he absolutely loved it there. He was admittedly surprised at how much he liked the South Carolina program. Coach Will Muschamp and his staff have dipped into California this recruiting cycle for QB Ryan Hilinski and they’re making a run at Steele. It will be crucial to keep defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson on staff since Steele likes him so much.

MIAMI

The history and tradition of 'The U' has always stood out to Steele and he likes the attitude of the defensive backs who have played there. During Bellflower St. John Bosco’s trip to South Florida for a game last season, Steele wanted to visit Miami. That could not be worked out, but there is talk that the five-star corner will be in town in mid-June before his decision. It has always been a school Steele has watched closely.

FLORIDA

Steele’s favorite player recently in college football was former Florida defensive back Quincy Wilson and the five-star has talked with Wilson’s dad about playing for the Gators. One thing in Florida’s favor is Steele is very well aware of how many defensive backs have been developed in Gainesville and put in the NFL. That’s going to play a big factor as Steele works through his decision and if he gets out to Gainesville, then things could pick up even more.

TENNESSEE

Steele and first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt have a longstanding relationship from Pruitt’s days at Alabama and so the St. John Bosco cornerback is really comfortable with his coaching style and philosophies. He’s also developed a strong bond with cornerbacks coach Terry Fair and so those relationships could be a key factor as Steele works toward a commitment. The Volunteers might be a longshot, but they’re certainly not out of it.

PENN STATE

What Steele likes about Penn State is that he feels Happy Valley is a place where he could go and completely focus on becoming the best defensive back possible with a coaching staff he really likes. The five-star said he likes the “vibe” of the coaches at Penn State and that could go a long way in his decision-making process.

OKLAHOMA