Miami adds depth to its linebacker room Sunday with the commitment Louisville transfer linebacker Jaylin Alderman.

"The culture here, and also the coaching staff and the atmosphere, Alderman said after his official visit to Miami. "There's no place like Miami, there's no place like the U, so. The tradition here is great."

The former Cardinal registered 62 total tackles (31 solo), two passes defended and 1.5 sacks last season.

Alderman decided to enter the transfer portal for a better opportunity. He feels Miami provides a chance for him to develop into a better player and win championships. His official visit to Miami over the weekend exceeded his expectations.

"The overall experience is a lot better than what I expected. Great family-like program. Great team, great atmosphere. I just love everything about Miami."

Miami linebackers coach Derek Nicholson recruited Alderman out of high school during his time at Louisville, and his influence is a significant reason why he chose the Hurricanes.

"His influence was very big. I have known him for a very long time since he recruited me in high school at Louisville. Great, passionate coach and a great guy. Great coach and a great leader. We have a chance to be special together."

The two had a chance to talk football, and Nicholson also shared how he wants to utilize him.

"We talked defensive scheme; we talked everything football. They move a lot of guys around defensively at the linebacker position. Whether it's covering the run, blitzing, or in-pass coverage, or affecting the game in the passing game, it's been great."

We talked about football, nutrition, and strength and conditioning. We also viewed the facilities, the campus, and the city. It was great for me and great for my family."

Alderman considered many factors in choosing his next destination, but the culture in Miami separated it from other schools.

"The culture is a lot different than a lot of places. Knowing the tradition, the guys who came before me, the Hall of Famers, and the NFL draft picks. It just means a lot to play for the U."

Alderman adds to a linebacking corps of veterans Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe and underclassmen Raul Aguirre, Cameron "Bobby" Pruitt, Marcellius Pulliam, Bobby Washington, and Aldarius Hayes.