Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 09:36:00 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU commit added UM offer on Cane visit, says Miami in picture

Q4vn9lxezdersg3pbrss
NIck Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Memphis (Tenn.) Central High School WR Darin Turner picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer earlier this month - he currently lists 15 offers.An LSU commitment, Turner landed the UM scholarship whi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}